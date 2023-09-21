Browns QB Deshaun Watson unfazed by his slow start, confident he and offense will get clicking

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson has started slowly before. The Browns need their quarterback to shift into a higher gear quickly. Watson’s had two subpar performances to begin the season for Cleveland, which mortgaged its future by trading three first-round draft picks for him and signing him to a $230 million fully guaranteed contract. Watson hasn’t been accurate and Cleveland’s offense has sputtered to this point. Watson isn’t overly concerned and pointed out he’s had issues early in previous seasons with Houston. But eight games into his tenure in Cleveland, there are troubling signs that he can begin fixing this week when the Browns host Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.