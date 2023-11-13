Browns QB Deshaun Watson undergoes MRI on left ankle injured Sunday; status for this week unclear

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent an MRI on his injured left ankle Monday after he got hurt during Sunday’s last-second win at Baltimore. Watson twice rolled his ankle in the first half but stayed in the game and went 14 of 14 for 134 yards after halftime as the Browns rallied in the fourth quarter for a 33-31 win. Watson left M&T Bank Stadium in a walking boot. He said after the game he would be ready this week when the Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Watson initially hurt his ankle in the second quarter when former Texans and Browns teammate Jadeveon Clowney tackled him.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.