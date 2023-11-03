Browns QB Deshaun Watson to start versus Cardinals after missing most of month with shoulder injury

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will start Sunday against Arizona, returning to play for just the second time in five weeks after being sidelined with a right shoulder injury. Watson has been dealing with a strained rotator cuff, an injury he first sustained on Sept. 24 against Tennessee. Watson missed three complete games and played only 12 snaps on Oct. 22 against Indianapolis — his last start. Watson practiced for the third straight day and took all of the reps during the portion of Friday’s workout open to media members. The Browns went 2-2 without Watson, who has started just 10 of 24 games since coming to Cleveland.

