Browns QB Deshaun Watson still out with right shoulder injury, can’t put timeline on return to field

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson still can’t practice with a bruised rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder, an injury that has kept him out of two games and potentially more. Watson spoke for the first time since Sept. 27 on Wednesday. The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback confirmed he’s dealing with a “tricky” injury to his right shoulder and said it’s impossible to gauge when he’ll be back on the field. Watson sat out Cleveland’s games before and after the team’s bye week with the injury sustained on Sept. 24 against Tennessee. If he can’t play this week at Indianapolis, P.J. Walker will start. Walker started in Sunday’s upset of San Francisco.

