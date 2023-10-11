Browns QB Deshaun Watson still not practicing with shoulder injury; status for Sunday’s game unclear

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is not practicing again as he continues to be slowed by an injured right shoulder, leaving his status for Sunday’s game against unbeaten San Francisco in question. Watson, who sat out Cleveland’s game on Oct. 1, is dealing with a bruised rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder. He had been expected to return this week following the team’s bye, but has been kept out of practice. Watson did not do his normal Wednesday availability with reporters before practice. He was briefly in the locker room before grabbing a couple of items and leaving. The Browns have repeatedly said Watson’s shoulder is structurally sound.

