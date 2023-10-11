Browns QB Deshaun Watson still not practicing with shoulder injury; P.J. Walker promoted to backup

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson didn’t practice again as he continues to be slowed by an injured right shoulder, leaving his status in question for Sunday’s game against the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers. Watson, who sat out Cleveland’s game on Oct. 1, is dealing with a bruised rotator cuff. He had been expected to return following the team’s bye but has been kept out of practice this week. The Browns repeatedly have said Watson’s shoulder is structurally sound. As they wait for him to heal, coach Kevin Stefanski said veteran P.J. Walker has moved into the backup role ahead of rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who replaced Watson two weeks ago and struggled in his NFL debut.

