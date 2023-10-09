Browns QB Deshaun Watson still dealing with shoulder injury that kept him out of game before bye

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still dealing with a right shoulder injury that sidelined him for one game before the bye week. Watson remained inside the team’s facility Monday to rehab his bruised shoulder as his teammates worked outdoors. He sat out Cleveland’s 28-3 loss to Baltimore on Oct. 1. The 28-year-old Watson had been expected to play against the Ravens despite not throwing any passes during practices leading into the game. However, he was unable to throw with any velocity in a pregame workout. The Browns host unbeaten San Francisco on Sunday and coach Kevin Stefanski said it’s too early to know if Watson will play.

