Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles latest civil lawsuit brought by woman claiming sexual assault

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has resolved the latest civil lawsuit filed against him by a woman claiming sexual assault and battery. The plaintiff’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee, said in a text message to The Associated Press that his client’s claim against Watson has been settled confidentially. Buzbee had threatened to have his client speak to the NFL, which had opened an investigation against Watson. It’s not yet known if Watson will face any further discipline from the league. A league spokesman declined comment in an email to AP. The QB was suspended 11 games in 2022 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage therapy sessions.

