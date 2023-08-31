Browns QB Deshaun Watson selected as 1 of 5 team captains on eve of 1st full season after suspension

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson is a Cleveland captain. The Browns quarterback, who was suspended 11 games last season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, was one of five players elected by their teammates. Watson was banned by the league after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and harassment during massage therapy sessions while he played for Houston. Along with Watson, All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, left guard Joel Bitonio, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and long snapper Charley Hughlett were selected in a vote announced after practice Thursday. Watson is the only new captain in 2023, and coach Kevin Stefanski said the honor is deserved.

