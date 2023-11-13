Browns QB Deshaun Watson scheduled for MRI on left ankle injured in last-second win over Ravens

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will have an MRI on his left ankle after hurting it in Sunday’s last-second win at Baltimore. Watson twice rolled his ankle in the first half but stayed in the game and went 14 of 14 for 134 yards after halftime as the Browns rallied in the fourth quarter for a 33-31 win. Watson left M&T Bank Stadium in a walking boot. He said after the game he will be ready this week when the Browns host the Steelers. After twisting his ankle the second time, Watson left the field early to get treatment. Backup P.J. Walker threw a long pass on the final play before halftime.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.