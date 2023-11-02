Browns QB Deshaun Watson practices for second straight day, tests shoulder to maybe face Cardinals

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson practiced for the second straight day and signs point to him starting Sunday against Arizona after missing most of the past month with a right shoulder injury. Watson was the first Cleveland QB to take reps in passing drills on Thursday, an indication the Browns are readying him to face the Cardinals. His passes were tight, on target and thrown with similar velocity to what he displayed in Wednesday’s workout. Watson has started just one of four games since initially injuring his throwing shoulder against Tennessee on Sept. 24. While he passed the eye test, Watson didn’t fully commit to returning to the field this weekend.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.