Browns QB Deshaun Watson not practicing again with injury; signs point to him sitting against 49ers

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson still isn’t practicing and it’s starting to look as if he won’t play Sunday against San Francisco. Watson is dealing with a bruise to his throwing shoulder, an injury sustained on Sept. 24 against Tennessee. He surprisingly sat out Cleveland’s game against Baltimore the following week, and the Browns had hoped he would get healthier during their bye. However, Watson hasn’t practiced this week and there’s a strong chance he’ll miss his second straight game when the Browns host the unbeaten 49ers. If Watson sits, P.J. Walker, who is currently on the practice squad, will start at QB.

