Browns QB Deshaun Watson not looking back, still believes he’s ‘no doubt’ one of NFL’s elite passers

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — On the brink of making a comeback, Deshaun Watson can’t afford to look back. The quarterback’s first two seasons in Cleveland have been derailed by an NFL suspension and right shoulder injury, limiting him to 12 starts. But Watson has recovered physically and believes he’s still among the league’s elite QBs. Watson will play for the first time since Nov. 12 on Sunday when the Browns host the Dallas Cowboys. The 28-year-old didn’t play in the preseason as the Browns took a cautious approach with Watson and many of their starters.

