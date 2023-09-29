Browns QB Deshaun Watson is questionable to play against the Ravens amid shoulder soreness

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against rival Baltimore because of a shoulder injury. Coach Kevin Stefanski says he’s “hopeful” Watson will be healthy enough to play. Stefanski says Watson “knows how to take care of his body.” Fifth-round draft pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson would start if Watson can’t go. Watson is coming off his best game since signing with the Browns last year. He completed 27 of 33 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-3 drubbing of Tennessee. He also took several big hits.

