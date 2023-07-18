Browns, QB Deshaun Watson head into second camp with suspension in past, raised expectations

This will be a very different training camp for the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Deshaun Watson. A year ago, Watson’s first summer with the team was clouded by legal issues, which led to him being suspended 11 games by the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy. Watson played in just six games and the Browns staggered to a 7-10 finish. Watson will have new playmakers to throw to this season and it’s imperative he builds chemistry with receivers Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin this summer. Cleveland’s defense has been overhauled and is now led by coordinator Jim Schwartz, perhaps the team’s biggest offseason acquisition.

