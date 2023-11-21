Browns QB Deshaun Watson has shoulder surgery. Team expects full recovery before start of ’24 season

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson had surgery in Los Angeles to repair a fracture in his right shoulder, an injury that ended his second season in Cleveland after just nine games. Watson was already dealing with a strained right rotator cuff when he broke a bone in his throwing shoulder in the first half against Baltimore on Nov. 12. The Browns said the 28-year-old will begin rehab later this week and expect Watson to be fully recovered before the 2024 season. Watson has played just 12 of 34 possible games since the Browns acquired him last season and signed him to a $230 million contract that’s fully guaranteed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.