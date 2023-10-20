Browns QB Deshaun Watson expected to start Sunday at Indy after missing 2 games with shoulder injury

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to start Sunday at Indianapolis after missing two games with a right shoulder injury. Watson last played on Sept. 24, when he bruised his rotator cuff while being tackled on a running play against Tennessee. Coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t commit to Watson starting, saying he wants to see how his shoulder responds in the next 48 hours. The Browns split their games without Watson, who had his best overall game since signing with Cleveland against the Titans. The 28-year-old practiced Thursday for the first time in nearly three weeks, and looked tentative during the portion of the workout open to media. But Friday he threw with more velocity.

