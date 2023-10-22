Browns QB Deshaun Watson expected to return to Cleveland’s starting lineup at Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is active and expected to start at Indianapolis. Watson has played in only three games this season because of a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder, none since Sept. 24. He returned to practice Thursday — his first since Sept. 29. Rookie Dorian-Thompson Robinson, who replaced Watson in Week 4, is inactive. PJ Walker, who led the Browns to a surprise victory over previously unbeaten San Francisco, is active.

