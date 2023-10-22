Browns QB Deshaun Watson expected to return to Cleveland’s starting lineup at Indianapolis

By The Associated Press
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Berea, Ohio. Deshaun Watson is practicing Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, for the first time in nearly three weeks and after missing two games with an injured right shoulder.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is active and expected to start at Indianapolis. Watson has played in only three games this season because of a strained rotator cuff in his right shoulder, none since Sept. 24. He returned to practice Thursday — his first since Sept. 29. Rookie Dorian-Thompson Robinson, who replaced Watson in Week 4, is inactive. PJ Walker, who led the Browns to a surprise victory over previously unbeaten San Francisco, is active.

