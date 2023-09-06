Browns QB Deshaun Watson believes he’s ‘better than’ 2020 version with Houston as opener nears

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson believes he’s better than ever. Cleveland’s quarterback, who missed 11 games last season due to an NFL suspension, feels he’s improved as a player despite missing much of the past two years. Watson didn’t play up to his standards when returned in 2022 after being banned for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after being accused of sexual assault or harassment by two dozen women in Texas. Watson is trying to move on from the comparisons to how he played as a Pro Bowler in Houston. He’ll begin his second season on the field with the Browns, who open Sunday at home against Cincinnati.

