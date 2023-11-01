Browns QB Deshaun Watson back at practice from shoulder injury, starter for Cardinals game unclear

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to practice after being sidelined for three starts and missing most of four games with an injured right shoulder. Coach Kevin Stefanski says Watson will be limited in practice as the Browns begin preparing on the field for the Arizona Cardinals. Watson didn’t practice at all last week because of the injury sustained on Sept. 24. Stefanski isn’t ready to make a decision on his starting quarterback for this week. He said that if Watson, who is dealing with a strained rotator cuff, can’t play, backup P.J. Walker would face the Cardinals.

