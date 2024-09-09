Browns QB Deshaun Watson accused of sexual assault by Texas woman in 2020 incident

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson has been accused of sexual assault in a new civil lawsuit brought by a woman who alleges the Cleveland Browns quarterback forced himself on her four years ago when he played with Houston. According to the lawsuit filed Monday, the woman is suing Watson for $1 million in damages. The woman said the incident took place after she invited Watson to her apartment. It’s the latest legal entanglement for Watson, who settled 23 of 24 lawsuits against him in 2022 after two dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct and harassment. The 28-year-old served an 11-game NFL suspension in 2022 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

