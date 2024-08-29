Browns Pro Bowl corner Denzel Ward says he did not consider retiring after latest concussion in NFL

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Denzel Ward hasn’t lost his passion for playing football despite its perils. Cleveland’s three-time Pro Bowl cornerback said that he did not consider retiring two weeks ago when he sustained at least his fifth documented concussion since being drafted by the Browns in 2018. Ward was fully cleared from concussion protocol Thursday after being sidelined since Aug. 12 with a concussion. Ward sustained his latest head injury despite wearing a padded protective guardian cap on his helmet. The league requires players to wear the caps in practice, and some have worn them in preseason games. While Ward doesn’t plan to wear a guardian cap in a game, he has been outfitted with a helmet he feels gives him better protection.

