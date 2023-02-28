Browns plan to release veteran safety John Johnson III

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry says the team intends to release veteran safety John Johnson III after two seasons. Speaking at the NFL combine in Indianapolis, Berry said the Browns will soon part ways with Johnson, who signed a $33.75 million contract with the team as a free agent in 2021. Cleveland’s startling regression on defense played a major role in the Browns going 7-10 and finishing fourth in the AFC North last season. The team needed to clear Johnson’s contract to create salary cap space so it can upgrade the defense in free agency.

