Browns place starting LT Jedrick Wills on injured reserve, could shuffle line for upcoming games

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns placed starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. on injured reserve, meaning quarterback Deshaun Watson’s blindside — and right shoulder — will be protected by someone else for at least the next four games. Wills sustained several injuries to his right knee in Sunday’s 27-0 win over Arizona. The 2020 first-round pick has a sprained medial collateral ligament, low-grade posterior cruciate ligament sprain and bone bruises. However, Wills hasn’t been ruled out for the season and the Browns remain hopeful he’ll be back after sitting out a minimum of four games. With Wills out, Cleveland could shuffle some players on the offensive line.

