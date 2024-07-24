Browns place star RB Nick Chubb on PUP list as he recovers from serious knee injury and surgeries

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb was placed on the physically-unable-to-perform list as he continues to recover from a season-ending left knee injury and two surgeries. The team made the expected move Wednesday with Chubb, a four-time Pro Bowler, one day before opening training camp in West Virginia. Starting offensive tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. were also placed there along with defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson due to knee injuries. Chubb’s 2023 season ended with grotesque injury in Week 2 against Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament and other damage to the same knee he hurt while playing at Georgia. The Browns restructured Chubb’s contract in the offseason and believe he’ll play this season.

