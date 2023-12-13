Browns place safety Grant Delpit on injured reserve, another key loss for Cleveland

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns safety Grant Delpit was placed on injured reserve, joining a lengthy list of significant Cleveland players who have sustained major injuries this season. Delpit injured his groin on Sunday against Jacksonville, one day before he signed a three-year, $36 million contract extension. He’ll miss the final four regular-season games for the Browns, who are currently in the No. 5 playoff spot in the AFC. The 25-year-old Delpit was having his best NFL season, leading the team with 77 tackles and anchoring Cleveland’s solid secondary. Delpit, who was drafted in the second round in 2020, also has an interception and fumble recovery.

