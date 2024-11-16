Browns place rookie Mike Hall Jr. on injured reserve. LT Wills downgraded to out with knee injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. has been placed on injured reserve and will miss at least four games with a knee injury sustained during an indoor practice drill. Also, the Browns downgraded tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. to out with a knee injury for Sunday’s game at New Orleans. The move came days after Wills said he made a “business decision” by not playing in a game last month against Baltimore because his surgically repaired knee wasn’t right. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wills, a first-round pick in 2020, used a “poor choice of words” in explaining his choice to sit out. Wills was replaced in the starting lineup by Dawand Jones.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.