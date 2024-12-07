Browns place LT Jedrick Wills Jr. on injured reserve, ending his season, maybe career with Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — An injury-riddled season for Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. is over. His days with Cleveland may have ended as well. Wills was placed on injured reserve with a lingering right knee injury that could lead to him undergoing another surgery. A first-round draft pick in 2020, Wills, who has been inconsistent when healthy, is scheduled to become a free agent after the season. The Browns have just five games left, starting with a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Wills is required to spend at least four games on IR, so it’s safe to assume he won’t play again in 2024. As for where he’ll be next season, that’s anyone’s guess.

