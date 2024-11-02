Browns place LB Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve. CB Denzel Ward cleared from concussion protocol

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss at least four games after being placed on injured reserve with a neck injury sustained in a violent collision last week. Cleveland’s leading tackler, Owusu-Koramoah had to be immobilized and carted off the field last Sunday when he took the brunt of a big hit while tackling Ravens running back Derrick Henry. Owusu-Koramoah was hospitalized overnight. The Browns got some good news heading into Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers as top cornerback Denzel Ward was cleared from the concussion protocol. The three-time Pro Bowler suffered his sixth documented concussion last week and only returned to practice on Friday.

