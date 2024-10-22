Browns place Deshaun Watson on IR, sign QB Bailey Zappe off KC practice squad as backup, protection

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe throws during warmup in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Aug. 15, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa]

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns’ ever-changing quarterback situation is in motion again. With starter Deshaun Watson out for the season because of a ruptured Achilles tendon and backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson dealing with a finger injury, Cleveland is signing QB Bailey Zappe from Kansas City’s practice squad. Zappe started eight games for New England over the past two seasons. The 25-year-old signed with the Chiefs after being released by the Patriots this summer. Zappe gives the Browns some protection behind Thompson-Robinson and Jameis Winston, who could start this week against Baltimore. Watson is scheduled to have surgery this week after rupturing his Achilles tendon on a draw play in Sunday’s 21-14 loss to Cincinnati.

