Browns place Deshaun Watson on IR, sign QB Bailey Zappe off KC practice squad as backup, protection

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns’ ever-changing quarterback situation is in motion again. With starter Deshaun Watson out for the season because of a ruptured Achilles tendon and backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson dealing with a finger injury, Cleveland is signing QB Bailey Zappe from Kansas City’s practice squad. Zappe started eight games for New England over the past two seasons. The 25-year-old signed with the Chiefs after being released by the Patriots this summer. Zappe gives the Browns some protection behind Thompson-Robinson and Jameis Winston, who could start this week against Baltimore. Watson is scheduled to have surgery this week after rupturing his Achilles tendon on a draw play in Sunday’s 21-14 loss to Cincinnati.

