Browns place CB Greg Newsome II on injured reserve; WR Kadarius Toney waived after fumbled punt

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns placed cornerback Greg Newsome II on injured reserve and waived wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who made two critical mistakes in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Newsome will miss the remainder of this season after injuring his hamstring in the 27-14 loss. He had surgery on the same hamstring at the start of training camp this summer. Newsome finished with one interception and 27 tackles in 13 games, three starts. Toney was called for a taunting penalty in the second half and fumbled a late punt that ended any chance the Browns had of rallying.

