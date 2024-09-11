Browns place 4 defensive players on injured reserve, including starting safety Juan Thornhill

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland’s defense got rocked again days after getting pounded in the season opener. The Browns placed four players on injured reserve Wednesday after they were hurt in the 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Safety Juan Thornhill, tackle Maurice Hurst II and linebackers Mohamoud Diabate and Tony Fields II all will miss at least four games after being placed on IR. Thornhill and Hurst started Sunday’s loss. Thornhill’s injury was a surprise because he was not mentioned by coach Kevin Stefanski in the postgame or on Monday. The 28-year-old had one of his best statistical games in two seasons, finishing with nine tackles.

