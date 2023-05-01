Browns pick up 5th-year option on LT Jedrick Wills Jr.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jedrick Wills Jr. is getting more time to prove to the Cleveland Browns that he’s worth a long-term investment. The team picked up the fifth-year contract option for Wills, the No. 10 overall pick in 2020 out of Alabama. He has started 45 games for the Browns but has been plagued by inconsistency in his first three seasons. While the move was expected, it wasn’t guaranteed. General manager Andrew Berry declined to discuss Wills’ future on Saturday during the NFL draft, leading to speculation the Browns may have had other plans. The team had until Tuesday to pick up the option, which will be worth $14.1 million.

