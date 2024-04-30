Browns pick up 5-year contract option on CB Greg Newsome II. He was 1st-round pick in 2021

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns picked up the fifth-year option on cornerback Greg Newsome II’s rookie contract. A first-round pick in 2021, Newsome is scheduled to make $13.3 million in 2025. Newsome had been mentioned in trade rumors for months and they increased leading into the NFL draft last weekend. But the Browns have remained committed to Newsome, held onto him and exercised the option ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Newsome has started 39 of 41 games in three seasons. He didn’t get an interception in his first two years before picking off a deflected pass and returning it 34 yards for a touchdown to key Cleveland’s comeback win at Baltimore on Nov. 12.

