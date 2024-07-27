Browns owners tout team’s stability, success while considering stadium renovation, possible new dome

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam have finally found success and stability for their franchise. It was a long road to get there. After making the playoffs for just the second time in 12 years since they bought the team, the Haslams are excited about the upcoming season but have endured enough not to keep realistic expectations. The Browns signed coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry to long-term extensions this offseason, another sign of the team’s growth. The team is entering a critical third year with quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has only played in 12 games the past two years. Watson is coming back from shoulder surgery, and the Haslams believe he’s in a good place physically and mentally to have a big year.

