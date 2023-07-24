Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam optimistic about season, but not putting playoff pressure on team

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam aren’t setting any public expectations for their team this season. There’s enough pressure to win already. The Browns have a talented roster, and quarterback Deshaun Watson is eligible to play a full season after being suspended 11 games in 2022 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. At their annual training camp news conference, the Haslams conveyed their excitement about the upcoming season and expressed their pride in Watson, who said the ban made him a better player and person.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.