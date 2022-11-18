Browns out of the cold, set to face Bills indoors in Detroit

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett would much rather make sacks than snow angels. The NFL’s decision to relocate the Browns’ game on Sunday from Buffalo to Detroit because of a monster winter storm didn’t bother Cleveland’s All-Pro defensive end one bit. Garrett says a snow game would be fun, but it will be better to not be “slipping and sliding” around the field as he tries to pressure Bills quarterback Josh Allen. It’s been a dramatic change over the past 24 hours for the Browns, who won’t have to deal with the Bills’ high-octane offense, fueled-up crowd or freezing weather. Instead, they’ll be warm and toasty inside Ford Field, the Lions’ home stadium.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.