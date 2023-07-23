Browns open training camp in West Virginia’s scenic mountains, begin climb toward 2023 season

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — The Browns are spending a week in the mountains. Looking to avoid outside distractions and perhaps forge better chemistry among players, Cleveland opened its training camp at The Greenbrier Resort, a swanky vacation spot in West Virginia used by other NFL teams in the past. Coach Kevin Stefanski is hoping the time away will allow his team to bond as they get ready for a season with raised expectations. The Browns got an extra week of training camp because they’re playing the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 3.

