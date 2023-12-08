Browns not naming starting quarterback for Jags, will be either Flacco or rookie Thompson-Robinson

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Joe Flacco got all of Cleveland’s starting quarterback reps during the portion of Friday’s practice open to the media, but Browns coach Kevin Stefanski declined to name his starter for Sunday’s game against Jacksonville. Flacco had an impressive debut for Cleveland last weekend, the 38-year-old’s first start in nearly one year, and is expected to play against the Jaguars. And while that seems inevitable in a game with massive AFC implications, Stefanski is keeping his decision private. It will be either Flacco or rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who cleared concussion protocol after sitting out last Sunday’s game in Los Angeles.

