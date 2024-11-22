Browns’ Newsome calls Steelers’ Pickens “fake tough guy” after scuffle on last play of Cleveland win

CLEVELAND (AP) — An incompletion and the final whistle ended Thursday night’s snow-covered game between the Steelers and Browns. The bad blood is still boiling. Pittsburgh wide receiver George Pickens had to be restrained from going after Cleveland cornerback Greg Newsome III after dragging him out of the back of the end zone on the last play by pulling hm by the helmet. As the Steelers attempted to complete a Hail Mary in a 24-19 loss, Pickens ran down field and didn’t appear to go after Russell Wilson’s pass while being boxed out by Newsome. Pickens yanked at Newsome’s helmet and the pair wound up next to the restraining wall. Afterward, Newsome called Pickens a “fake tough guy.”

