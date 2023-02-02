Brown’s near perfect shooting effort sends Missouri past LSU

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 26 points shooting 10 for 11 and Noah Carter scored 14 points and Missouri won its third straight beating LSU 87-77. Brown tied his career high with 10-made shots accomplishing the feat twice before. KJ Williams and Derek Fountain each posted double-doubles for LSU. They each had 11 rebounds while Williams scored 15 points and Fountain 11.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.