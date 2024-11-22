Browns’ Myles Garrett sends message to Steelers and T.J. Watt with 3 first-half sacks

CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett has reminded T.J. Watt why he’s the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Cleveland’s star defensive end recorded three sacks, including a strip of Pittsburgh quarterback Russell Wilson, as the Browns took a 10-3 lead over the AFC North-leading Steelers at halftime on Thursday night. After Garrett ended the half with his third sack of Wilson, Browns teammate Ogbo Okoronkwo mimicked putting a crown on Garrett’s helmet. Watt finished second to Garrett in voting for defensive player of the year after last season and seemed to have an issue with the result.

