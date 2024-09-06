Browns’ Myles Garrett relishing chance to face hometown Cowboys in Sunday’s season opener

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett was raised in Texas, where faith, family and football are intertwined, to revere the Dallas Cowboys. Growing up in the shadow of their famed five-pointed star, Garrett watched the Cowboys play on TV. He developed a deep affection for America’s Team. On Sunday, he won’t show them any love. Coming off a most dominant season that ended with him being voted AP Defensive Player of the Year for the first time, Garrett will begin this year going against his boyhood idols as the Browns open at home against the Cowboys. Garrett finished with 14 sacks last season while leading the Browns’ top-ranked defense.

