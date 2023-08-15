Browns’ Myles Garrett practices after foot issue; tackle Jack Conklin is in concussion protocol

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett took part in individual drills a day after he left the field with a foot issue in the first of two joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles. Garrett walked off midway through the workout Monday with an unspecified foot injury. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett will be held out of any team drills against the defending NFC champions. Garrett was one of three starters hurt on Monday. Starting right tackle Jack Conklin sustained a concussion and is in league protocols. Top cornerback Denzel Ward was back after getting sick.

