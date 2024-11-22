Browns’ Myles Garrett gets 3 sacks in win, sends message to Steelers and T.J. Watt: “‘I’m the guy”

CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett didn’t want an apology from T.J. Watt. Instead, he demanded respect. Garrett showed Watt why he’s the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, recording three sacks in a dominant first half that set the tone for Cleveland’s shocking 24-19 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was the kind of performance Garrett had numerous times last season, when he was voted the league’s top defensive player over Watt, the Pittsburgh edge rusher who had more sacks and seemed to have an issue with finishing second. Watt won the award in 2021. Garrett said he was out to prove “I’m the guy.”

