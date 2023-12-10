Browns’ Myles Garrett calls officiating “a travesty” over lack of holding and other calls

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns defensive end Myles Garrett called a penalty on the officiating crew Sunday, saying its performance was “a travesty” in Cleveland’s 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Garrett said his shoulder looked like it was “scratched by a couple of wild feral cats” from dealing with Jacksonville’s offensive line. His comments came one week after Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt was highly critical of officials for letting offensive linemen get away with what he thought was too much following a game against Arizona.

