Browns LT Wills Jr. out, but team catches lucky break as Raiders missing Crosby, Adams with injuries

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns got a little lucky before getting to Las Vegas. The Raiders ruled out star wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Maxx Crosby, their two best players, with injuries ahead of Sunday’s game against Cleveland. Crosby has an ankle sprain. Adams injured his hamstring in practice on Thursday. Crosby’s injury is a pregame win for the Browns, who have been ravaged by injuries to their offensive line and will be without starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. Wills will sit out along with tackle Jack Conklin and tight end David Njoku. Cleveland’s had major protection problems up front as Deshaun Watson was sacked eight times last week.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.