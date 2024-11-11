Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. says his ‘business decision’ to sit with injury caused his benching

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — What Cleveland Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. called a “business decision” to sit out a recent game with a knee injury may have backfired. Wills was recently benched in favor of second-year tackle Dawand Jones, who was moved from right tackle into his spot. Wills said he decided not to play against Baltimore on Oct. 27 after he hyperextended his left knee on the game’s first play the previous week. After the Browns upset the Ravens with Jones at left tackle, Wills said coach Kevin Stefanski told him that he would no longer start but serve as a “swing” tackle. Wills said he was surprised by the benching. A first-round pick in 2020, he’s in his final year under contract with the Browns.

