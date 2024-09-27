Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. out against Raiders as Cleveland’s O-line injuries and issues mount

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. on Sunday against Las Vegas after he injured his right knee last week while making his season debut following knee surgery. Wills will sit out along with tackle Jack Conklin and tight end David Njoku. They were all ruled out Friday before practice by coach Kevin Stefanski. Running back Pierre Strong Jr. will also miss the game with a hamstring injury. Cleveland’s had major protection problems up front as Deshaun Watson was sacked eight times last week and been dropped a league-high 16 times in three games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.