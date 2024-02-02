Browns losing offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who will join son on Titans’ staff, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the interview tells the AP that offensive line coach Bill Callahan is leaving the Cleveland Browns to join his son Brian’s staff with the Tennessee Titans. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams are not commenting during the interview process. Brian Callahan was recently hired by the Titans, who fired Mike Vrabel following consecutive losing seasons. The younger Callahan had been Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator since 2019. Bill Callahan was previously a head coach with Oakland and Washington. He’s been on Kevin Stefanski’s staff in Cleveland since 2020 and is widely respected around the league.

